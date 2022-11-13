Cane-carrying robber flashes knife, steals woman’s iPhone on NYC subway: cops

Cops are looking for a cane-carrying man who flashed a knife at a woman and stole her Apple iPhone 13 in a Big Apple subway station last week.
The 24-year-old woman was walking down the stairs into the subway at 7th Avenue and West 53rd Street around 7 p.m. Friday when a man “walking up the stairs displayed a knife and demanded her cell phone,” police said.
The victim complied and handed her phone to the robber, who fled the station, cops said.
Police released video that shows the man carrying a silver cane in one hand while looking at a phone in the other.
The individual being sought is described as a male in his 30s with a medium build, who was last seen wearing a black and white hooded bubble jacket and white pants.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are strictly confidential.