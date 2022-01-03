Cancer-stricken mom gets Times Square billboard to help daughter find a man

Molly and Beth Davies agree that mother knows best. That includes when it comes to finding a man for daughter Molly — even if it takes a billboard in Times Square.

Last week, mom Beth did just that, when a 47-foot-by-25-foot ad went up at the crossroads of the world, right above Tonic. “Date my daughter” it reads, with a photo of 30-year-old Molly and the URL for her dating profile.

It’s all part of Beth’s quest “to know I am leaving her in good hands.”

Beth, a 61-year-old from Boston, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004 and treated with chemotherapy. In June 2020, doctors told her she had developed metastatic breast cancer, and that it had spread extensively to her bones.

The 47-foot-by-25-foot billboard is right above Tonic. Stefan Jeremiah for NY Post

So time is of the essence if she and husband Rick, a 62-year-old medical writer, are going to walk Molly down the aisle together.

“I would like to see my daughter well-settled,” Beth, who previously worked in pharmaceutical sales, told The Post. She is undergoing treatment through Ibrance tablets, which she hopes will keep the cancer at bay for at least two years. “Considering that I have serious health issues, there is urgency.”

So Beth, who also has a “happily married” son, took matters into her own hands and placed a profile for her daughter on Wingman, a dating app where friends and family provide testimony for users. The pitch candidly pointed out that Beth wants “a good man for my daughter to love.”

The profile touched Wingman founder Tina Wilson, who arranged for the billboard. (Beth also appears on the ad herself, with a small photo and the words “I’m Molly’s wingman and her mom.” )

“It casts a wider net,” said Molly, a medical-device salesperson in Boston, told The Post. “I want someone who adores me and someone I adore as well. I want someone who adds to my life. If this broadcasts that, it will all be worth it.”

Molly, along with Beth, traveled from Boston to see the billboard in person.

Mom agreed: “It is only fair since Molly acted as my wingman, escorting me to various oncology appointments.”

Some friends have told Beth that “their daughters would kill them if they did what I did. They thought it was meddling.” Molly, however, who describes herself as “easygoing,” appreciates her mom’s judgment in the quest for a suitable mate.

“I’m letting my mom have the fun of filtering through profiles and responses,” said Molly, who has yet to connect with someone. “I value a relationship like that of my parents, where they talk things over and reach for high degrees of kindness.”

Mother and daughter saw the billboard together in person this past weekend. “We stepped out of an Uber, turned a corner and there Molly was,” said Beth. “I threw back my head, my glasses fell off and I giggled. We both jumped up and down with excitement. Most people get 15 minutes of fame. But we are getting a whole month.”

Mom Beth (right) said it was only fair she help her daughter find a mate, since Molly has “acted as my wingman, escorting me to various oncology appointments.”

While they were gawking, an NYPD officer stopped, looked at the billboard, looked at Molly, said, “Hey, that’s you up there” — and “commented on how beautiful my daughter is,” Beth added. (Unfortunately, they didn’t get his number.)

Whoever gets a shot with Molly will do well to take things slow at the beginning. “I think a great first date is a low-stakes activity,” she said “Maybe we’ll get a drink and play pool. Smart, kind and humorous would be the trifecta. Someone with the essence of Chris Hemsworth or Ryan Reynolds.”

Speaking of celebrities, Molly’s billboard happens to be right next to one promoting Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” album. “Poor Olivia,” Beth said. “My daughter outshines her.”