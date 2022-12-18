Camouflage-wearing fiend forces woman to perform sex act in NYC: cops

A fiend wearing a camouflage jacket forced a woman to perform a sex act on him at a Bronx construction site, cops said Sunday.

The stranger attacked the 57-year-old woman at 4519 White Plains Road near East 239th Street and forced her to perform oral sex on him around 10 p.m. Dec. 10, according to cops.

He then fled the location on foot.

Cops say this man is suspected of attacking a woman at a Bronx construction site.

Police are looking for information on the alleged attacker.



Police released surveillance pictures and described the attacker as a male with a heavy build who was last seen wearing a black du-rag, green camouflage jacket, gray sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.