California Announces Mandatory Indoor Mask Mandate Despite Vaccination Status

With a massive increase in the COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the holiday season, California has announced a mask mandate for indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status. The mandate is already in place in LA County and other counties across the state. The state will also restrict unvaccinated people from attending indoor events with more than 1,000 people, requiring them to show negative COVID tests within one day of the event for rapid antigen tests and two for a PCR test. This is a change from the previous 72-hour rule.

The rule changes come in the wake of increasing Omicron cases, a variant that is more transmissible and may evade current vaccines.

Government offices, theaters, family entertainment centers, restaurants, etc. face coverings will be required for public transit, schools, adult and senior care facilities, healthcare facilities and homeless shelters.

While the Omicron variant is being said to have originated in South Africa, cases have emerged across the world. Some cases are severe but it is difficult to tell the general intensity of the infection. Scientists are working round the clock to identify the strain’s immunity to the vaccines, immune response and transmissibility at the moment. It is advisable to get vaccinated and also take the appropriate booster shot to protect oneself against it, along with following the mask mandate strictly.