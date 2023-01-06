Cage the Elephant singer Matthew Schultz busted for guns in NYC

The singer of the Grammy-winning band Cage The Elephant was busted in a Lower Manhattan hotel with two loaded firearms, cops said Friday.

Matthew Schultz, 39, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm after cops found the guns in his room at the Bowery Hotel, according to police.

Cops said the rocker — whose band is known for the 2015 album “Tell Me I’m Pretty” — spent the night in the 9th Precinct.

It was not clear how police became aware of the weapons.

A rep for the band did not immediately respond.