Burger King murder suspect Winston Glynn held behind bars, calls judge ‘liar’ in court

The man charged with the “cold-blooded” murder of a 19-year-old Burger King employee blew up in court, repeatedly screaming “Liar!” at the judge during his arraignment Friday night.

Winston Glynn, 30, was ordered held without bail on charges of first-degree murder and robbery in the Jan. 9 killing of Kristal Bayron-Nieves, who was shot dead during her shift at the fast-food joint on East 116th Street and Lexington Avenue.

The alleged gunman had multiple outbursts during his first appearance in Manhattan Criminal Court, yelling at Judge Jay Weiner while being escorted out of the courtroom, as his Legal Aid attorney apologized.

“Liar! You didn’t see the judge liar?” the suspect ranted.

The brief hearing was attended by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who did not comment.

Assistant District Attorney Dafna Yoran requested that Glynn be remanded into custody, citing the seriousness of the charges, the fact that he does not have a “stable address,” and his connections to Florida and Jamaica.

“He intentionally killed a 19-year-old Burger King employee in a premeditated gunpoint robbery… He also pistol whipped two others, who were present – including a 60-year-old female manager,” Yoran said.

Glynn’s next court date was set for Jan. 19.

He was busted earlier Friday at an address in Brooklyn, “where detectives recovered items of clothing worn by the killer he tried to dispose of,” Yoran said.

Police said they tracked him down by reviewing “extensive” video footage that captured him carrying a distinctive backpack and white earbuds.

Investigators were also able to trace Glynn to a Manhattan store where he used an EBT card for a purchase prior to the slaying, police officials said.

Glynn — a Jamaica national whose address is listed as a Days Inn in Queens that also serves as a homeless shelter — once worked at the same Burger King, though investigators do not believe that he targeted Bayron-Nieves in the early Sunday-morning stickup.

The teen was working as a cashier at the restaurant at around 1 a.m. when a masked and armed robber walked in and pistol-whipped a male customer before punching a female manager in the face, cops said.

“Give me the cash!” he shouted while pointing a gun at Bayron-Nieves, according to a police source, who said the teen had trouble opening the register drawer.

When she got it open, she handed the robber the cash. She was crouching behind a second register when she was shot, police officials said.

The teen — who had started the job only three weeks earlier — was taken to Metropolitan Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, cops said.

The killer got away with just $100, the victim’s family said

Earlier Friday, Glynn yelled at a crowd of angry onlookers as cops marched him out of 25th Precinct stationhouse to take him to court.

“Where’s our reparations for four hundred years of f–king slavery!” the suspect yelled.

“F–k you all!” he yelled, according to a video taken at the scene by a Post photographer.

Mayor Eric Adams attended a news conference announcing the suspect’s capture, saying he felt compelled to speak about the “cold-blooded killer.”

“When I visited her [Bayron-Nieves’s] mother, just sort of the pain of the face, how much this tore her apart. We don’t see those cries, you don’t see the pain often,” the Democrat said.