‘Burberry Bandit’ Cornell Neilly sentenced to 26 months in prison for bank robbery

A New York bank robber dubbed the “Burberry Bandit” for his sartorial choices in a number of heists a decade ago was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison on Tuesday.

Cornell Neilly, 31, was slapped with 26 months behind bars and five years of supervised release after pleading guilty in 2021 to a single bank robbery charge for a caper that netted him $7,600.

Judge Valerie Caproni said during the hearing in Manhattan federal court that Neilly’s repeated bank robberies – which number more than a dozen over the past 10 years – are likely the result of mental illness and drug addiction.

Caproni said she agreed with Neilly’s court-appointed attorney that his crimes were “not motivated by maliciousness,” but rather by his mental problems and addiction.

In brief remarks before the sentence was imposed, the serial bank robber apologized, including to any bank tellers who he may have scared during the heists.

“I’m kind of lost right now,” Neilly said. “It’s hard to keep it together. I hope that I’m forgiven for what I’ve done.”

In a letter to Caproni prior to the sentencing, Neilly argued that a lengthy prison sentence wouldn’t rehabilitate him.

“Jail doesn’t rehabilitate you. You only get less connected to good people while you are in jail and more connected with bad ones. Actually, I learned about how to rob a bank from someone in jail,” he wrote.

Neilly has made headlines for more than decade with his repeated bank robberies — and apparent taste for designer clothes — in New York City and upstate.

In 2012, he was captured wearing Burberry in two heists during a spree of Manhattan bank jobs that spanned from Harlem to Battery Park.

As part of his sentence, Neilly will have to spend a year in a halfway house upon his release from federal prison.