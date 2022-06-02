Bullets hit COVID vaccine bus in NYC, 2 schools face lockdowns

Bullets flew near a popular Manhattan tourist spot in broad daylight Thursday, striking a COVID-19 vaccination bus and prompting lockdowns at two nearby schools, cops said.

The gunfire struck the occupied city vaccination bus that was parked at 18th Street and Ninth Avenue in Chelsea around 2 p.m., cops said.

The New York City Lab School for Collaborative Studies and Hudson High School of Learning Technologies were both put on a lockdown that was later lifted, police said.

Police investigate the crime scene near the Chelsea shooting. Robert Miller

A mother embraces her child after one of the school lockdowns. Robert Miller

Students are dismissed after the school lockdown. Robert Miller

The COVID vaccine bus was struck by the bullets. Robert Miller

Three suspects were taken into custody at the scene, according to police. Charges were pending.

There were no injuries.

The shooting occurred about a block from the city’s popular High Line tourist attraction.