Bullets fly in NYC, leaving two teens wounded

Two teenagers were struck by bullets in a broad-daylight shooting in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, cops said.

The gunfire erupted around 1:45 p.m. outside 379 Throop Ave., striking an 18-year-old man in the torso and a 19-year-old man in the leg, according to police.

The younger man was taken to Woodhull Hospital and the older one was taken to Kings County Hospital. Both of them were expected to survive.

Both told cops they had left the address when they heard shots and felt pain. The business at the address appears to be a plumbing supply store.

There was no known motive and there were no arrests, cops said.

NYPD officers canvassing the scene of the shooting on Throop Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Stefan Jeremiah

The shooting took place in broad daylight. Stefan Jeremiah

The shootings followed a bloody Sunday night in the city, during which at least eight people were shot.