Buffalo house fire leaves 3 kids dead just days after deadly storm devastated region

Three children died and three others were hurt Saturday after a fire broke out in Buffalo — just days after a historic winter storm left dozens dead in western New York.

The victims, ages 7, 8 and 10, died after firefighters helped evacuate them from the 1.5-story, single-family home on Dartmouth Street, according to reports and authorities.

In all, six kids ranging in age from 7 months to 10 years were taken out of the home. Two remained in critical condition at the Oishei Children’s Hospital, while the infant, a girl, is in stable condition.

First responders performed life-saving procedures on five of the children in cardiac arrest on the scene and en route to the hospital, Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo told The Post.

Three of the children, all girls, were pronounced dead shortly after, Renaldo said.

One woman, who got out of the 7:30 a.m. inferno while carrying the 7-month-old and is believed to be the children’s grandmother, was intubated and is being treated at the Erie County Medical Center burn unit, the fire commissioner said.

Firefighters at the scene of the deadly blaze in Buffalo. Buffalo Fire Department-Helmets

The victims, ages 7, 8 and 10, died after being evacuated from the house along with three other children by firefighters. Buffalo Fire Department-Helmets

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, although Renaldo said it appeared to have started on the first floor of the home in the dining room area.

“The story is a tragedy but the firefighters did an amazing job, heroic job, rescuing them, getting them outside,” Renaldo said. One of the fire companies had known the family prior to the blaze, and helped get gifts and clothes for the children for Christmas, he added.

The deaths Saturday marked further hardship for Buffalo, less than a week after Winter Storm Elliott dumped four feet of snow on the region according to Fox Weather, killing at least 40 people.

Two victims are in critical condition at the Oishei Children’s Hospital. Buffalo Fire Department-Helmets

“Our city was struck by tragedy again as 3 girls aged 7, 8 and 10 were killed in a morning fire on Dartmouth St and 2 other children and their grandmother are in critical condition,” said Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz. “My deepest condolences to the family.”

The year had taken a “heavy toll” on the city’s fire department, Renaldo said.

“It’s a real emotional time,” he said. “Between the family, the storm, and a series of other events, it’s been a really challenging time for the Buffalo Fire Department.”

