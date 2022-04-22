Brute burns elderly woman in Bronx home invasion

A brute busted into an 89-year-old woman’s Bronx apartment demanding money — and burned the woman with boiling water when she didn’t cough up any cash, police said Friday.

The elderly woman was discovered by her niece suffering from severe burns and lying on the floor of her apartment inside a city complex for senior citizens at 2440 Boston Road in the East Bronx, cops said.

Police say the home invasion happened overnight or early Friday.

The assailant threw boiling water on the victim when she didn’t hand over any dough, causing serious burns to her back, shoulder and neck, police said. She was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where she is expected to survive.

The niece called the cops Friday around 2 p.m. after finding her ailing aunt on the floor.

Only a set of keys were reported missing, police said.

Cops were reviewing surveillance footage at the scene Friday afternoon.