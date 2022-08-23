Brutal video shows NYC thieves who snatched $180K of jewelry from a victim

A Bronx street stick-up netted $180,000 in jewelry from a single victim — after the muggers were caught on brutal video attacking and robbing another man, cops said Tuesday.

Two suspects are now being sought in the string of armed heists.

The thieves snatched approximately $180,000 worth of jewelry from the victim. NYPD

The most recent incident occurred around 10:50 a.m. Aug. 13 when a 37-year-old man was robbed of tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry at gunpoint in front of 3327 Conner St. in Co-op City, cops said.

The two robbers stole the victim’s gold necklace, watch and rings before fleeing on foot, police said.

The value of the man’s swiped jewelry is approximately $180,000, with the thieves grabbing a necklace worth $100,000, a watch costing $20,000 and two rings totaling $60,000, cops said.

The robbery duo had also struck July 30, when they were caught on video approaching a 39-year-old man in front of 1395 Nelson Ave. in Highbridge, displaying a black firearm and demanding cash, authorities said.

The brutes forced their victim down to the pavement, pressed the firearm into his back and removed about $800, two cell phones, jewelry and AirPods before fleeing on foot, police said.

The value of the stolen property was about $12,710, according to cops.

A couple days later, on Aug. 2, a 25-year-old man was sitting outside his home near Gun Hill Road and Lurting Avenue in the East Bronx around 7:15 p.m. when the muggers stole his necklace, a bracelet and wallet containing around $540 and credit cards, cops said.

The creeps fled in a vehicle on East Gun Hill Road, then on Laconia Avenue. The value of the jewelry was about $2,100.

The two men robbed the victim at gunpoint in the Bronx. NYPD

