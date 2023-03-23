Brooklyn woman killed in hit-and-run: cops

A 60-year-old woman was killed by an unlicensed hit-and-run driver while crossing the street in Brooklyn, police said Thursday.

Elizabeth Perez was crossing in the middle of the block on Dahill Road in Bensonhurst just after 10 p.m. Wednesday when a 2005 Acura TSX veered over the double yellow line, cops said.

The passenger side of the car slammed into Perez, police said. She was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center but could not be saved.





A 60-year-old woman was killed Thursday in a hit-and-run. Robert Mecea

The driver didn’t stop after hitting Perez but cops found the Acura nearby and arrested him, the NYPD said.

Yerlin Garcia, 24, was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and driving without a license, cops said.