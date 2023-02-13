Brooklyn U-Haul rampage victim dies from injuries

One of the victims mowed down in Brooklyn Monday by a crazed man driving a U-Haul truck has died, sources said.

The victim, a 44-year-old man on an e-bike, succumbed from his injuries hours after the rampage that left seven others injured in Bay Ridge, the sources said.

The e-bike rider had been struck by the truck on Bay Ridge Parkway and Fifth Avenue and was initially hospitalized in critical condition.

The alleged driver of the truck, identified by sources as 62-year-old Weng Sor, was taken into custody after leading police on a wild chase.

Sor remained at the 68th Precinct late Monday and has yet to be charged.