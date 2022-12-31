Brooklyn teen ID’d as NYC shooting victim: cops

A teenager shot to death inside his Brooklyn apartment building has been identified as Darius Roache, police said on Saturday.

The 17-year-old was fatally wounded in the torso inside 2201 Caton Ave. in Flatbush at around 8:55 p.m. Friday, according to the NYPD.

The incident was the latest act of gun violence to victimize the city’s youth.

The teen was pronounced dead when he arrived at Kings County Hospital.



Roache lived on the second floor of the Flatbush apartment building.



Police responded to a 911 call of a male shot inside the building and found Roache, who lived on the second floor, laying in the staircase landing between the first and second floors, “unconscious and unresponsive,” cops said.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, police said.