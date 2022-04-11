Brooklyn teen busted with box of bullets as he went through school metal detector: cops

A Brooklyn high school student was busted with a box of bullets labeled “Full Metal Jacket” in his book bag Monday morning, police said.

The 16-year-old was going through an X-ray machine at Bushwick High School around 9:45 a.m. when school security saw the box labeled “Full Metal Jacket” that contained 40 rounds of ammo for a .380 gun, according to cops.

No firearm was recovered and the student claimed someone borrowed his book bag and left the ammunition inside, police sources said.

The teen’s possession of gun ammunition was documented in a juvenile report but no charges were filed on Monday, police said.

The incident comes after straight-A student Angellyh Yambo was fatally shot last week while walking home from University Prep Charter High School.

Jeremiah Ryan, 17, allegedly used a “ghost gun” when he fired the stray bullet that struck Yambo about a block away from the school building.