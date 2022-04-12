Brooklyn subway shooting carnage seen in video

Intense video captures the moment panicked straphangers burst out of a smoke-filled subway car in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning after a gunman in a gas mask opened fire during the rush hour commute.

The video, taken by a witness in an adjacent car and obtained by The Post, begins as the N train pulls into the 36th Street station in Sunset Park.

As the doors open, terrified passengers bolt for the platform — while smoke billows out behind them.

Several passengers are frantically screaming as one woman can be heard repeating, “There’s a shooting! There’s a shooting!”

After the initial rush of straphangers out of the train, a few more riders stumble out slowly, apparently wounded. One man in a gray sweatshirt limps from the subway car, his arm wrapped around another commuter for support. He looks down at his leg and grunts in pain.

Behind him, another man hops out of the train, also with an apparent leg wound. He stumbles and falls to the platform. A man in a blue coat whose pants are soaked in blood staggers near him before taking a seat on the floor of the platform.

Another man can be heard shouting, “Call 911!”

Sixteen people were injured in the attack, 10 of whom were shot, said acting FDNY commissioner Laura Kavanagh at a press conference. Of those, five are in critical but stable condition, she said.

NYPD Commish Keechant Sewell said none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Over a dozen people were injured during the attack. Police are still searching for the shooter.

The suspect — described by witnesses as a 5-foot-5 man, weighing roughly 170 pounds and wearing a green construction-type vest and hooded gray sweatshirt — is still at large.