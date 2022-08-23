Brooklyn struck by three suspected anti-Semitic incidents: NYPD

A Hasidic man was assaulted by a stranger while walking in Williamsburg on Monday — the third suspected anti-Semitic attack in Brooklyn in two days, according to cops.

The 27-year-old victim was wearing traditional Jewish attire when he was approached by a man who randomly slapped him on the left side of the face in front of 144 Lynch St. around 4:30 p.m., cops said Tuesday.

The attacker didn’t say anything and then fled on foot toward Harrison Avenue, police said.

NYPD described the attacker of the latest incident as wearing a yellow shirt, blank pants, and a black hat. NYPD

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

The attacker was described as about 5’10” with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black pants, black boots, a black hat, and a dark-colored backpack, cops said.

The attack came a day after two other disturbing assaults occurred against Jewish men in the neighborhood, cops said.

The pair of earlier assaults happened within minutes of each other just after 6 a.m. Sunday, police said.

The Police Department’s Hate Crime Task Force is probing them, as well.

Surveillance video of the first incident shows an attacker blasting a 72-year-old man dressed in traditional Hasidic garb with the white spray of a fire extinguisher on Taylor Street and Lee Avenue.

The victim, who asked not to be named, told CBS2 that a group approached him from behind and one of them chased him before spraying him in the head.

“One guy ran after me, and he started to spray,” the victim told the station. “I tried to walk as fast as I can.”

In the second incident, an attacker unleashed an extinguisher on a 66-year-old Jewish man and then punched him at the nearby intersection of Roebling and Third streets before fleeing, cops said.

A suspect in a fire extinguisher attack on a 72-year-old Hasidic man on Sunday. NYPD

All three attacks occurred just days after a Brooklyn synagogue with Holocaust survivors in its congregation was spray-painted with the word “Hitler” on its façade.

Anyone with information in regard to the incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.