Brooklyn store is robbery crew’s latest victim in string of thefts: NYPD

Surveillance video captured a trio of thieves brazenly yanking new phones right off of their displays at a Brooklyn store – part of a string of thefts that has netted the criminals more than $32,000 so far, cops say.

The phones in the video were stolen around 3:20 p.m. May 3 from inside a T-Mobile store at 1367 Broadway in Bushwick, authorities said.

The three crooks swiped $3,200 worth of electronics from the display before fleeing the store in a silver sedan, cops said.

The NYPD posted video of the crime on Twitter on Sunday.

The three suspects who stole phones from a Bushwick, Brooklyn T-Mobile store on May 3, 2022. DCPI

The first crime in the pattern happened around 10:15 a.m. March 30 inside the T-Mobile located at 43 E. 170th St. in The Bronx, cops said.

The three thieves entered the Mount Eden store and forcibly removed $6,500 worth of electronics from a display case before fleeing.

“The individuals were last seen getting into a grey Acura sedan, NJ PL# N23JDK, heading to parts unknown,” cops said.

The thieves stole about $3,200 worth of electronics from the store. DCPI

About an hour later, the same suspects are believed to have hit up a T-Mobile store at 46-01 Queens Blvd. in Sunnyside, Queens, where they took $6,000 worth of merchandise, cops said.

The next theft happened around 1 p.m. April 13, when the same bandits were believed to have struck at a T-Mobile at 37-44 82nd St. in Flushing, Queens.

This time, the robbers forcibly removed $3,900 worth of electronics from a display case before fleeing.

A few hours later, around 2:30 p.m., the same bandits entered a T-Mobile at 408 Knickerbocker Ave. in Brooklyn and absconded with $9,200 worth of electronics from a display case, cops said. They were seen getting into a gray sedan with Illinois plates.

The suspects stole new phones directly from the store’s display cases. DCPI

The next job occurred April 21, when the trio went into a store with the same chain at 1367 Broadway, cops said. This time, they snatched $1,100 worth of electronics.

Then May 21, they hit up a T-Mobile at 18-22 College Point Blvd. in College Point, Queens, where they took $2,400 worth of electronics from a display case, cops said.

That was a few hours after they went into a Walgreens at 1111 Pennsylvania Ave. in East New York and inexplicably stole $66 worth of Pampers, cops said.

Anyone with information in regard to the incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.