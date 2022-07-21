Brooklyn rapper Fetty Luciano charged in Long Island shooting

A Brooklyn rapper was arrested Thursday over a shooting at a swanky Long Island hotel pool party that left three people injured earlier this month, police said.

Remy Marshall, 26, who goes by the name Fetty Luciano, turned himself in to Glen Cove Police and was charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

The rapper is accused of injuring two party-goers and a security guard after he allegedly opened fire at The Mansion at Glen Cove, a luxury hotel on Long Island’s “Gold Coast”, during a private party on July 10.

Brooklyn rapper Remy Marshall was charged in connection to shooting at a Long Island party earlier this month. Dennis A. Clark

Three people were injured in the Glen Cove pool party shooting. Dennis A. Clark

The gunfire erupted as the security guard was trying to break up a fight between two attendees, police said.

About 150 to 200 people were at the party, which was advertised online as the “Big Fendi Celebrity B-Day Pool Party,” when the shots rang out — sparking chaos among guests, according to cops.

The three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at a hospital.

Marshall was charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment. James Staubitser

Marshall turned himself in to Glen Cove Police. James Staubitser

The suspected gunman allegedly fled the scene before cops arrived, officials said.

Glen Cove Chief William Whitton said Thursday that officials were able to “negotiate the surrender and arrest” of Marshall following a multi-agency investigation that included help from the NYPD’s gun suppression division.

Marshall is expected to be arraigned on the charges in Nassau County on Friday.

The rapper has more than 250,000 followers on Instagram and some of his songs have millions of streams on Spotify.