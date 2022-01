An explosion rocked the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Tuesday morning, leaving a worker in serious condition with burns to his face and arms, officials said.

The blast happened in the FDNY Marine Unit’s mechanic area around 8:30 a.m. as a 55-year-old civilian mechanic was working on a vessel that was in dry dock, authorities said.

The worker was transported to Methodist Hospital, officials said.

The blast was caused by a high-pressure equipment failure, police sources said.