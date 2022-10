A Brooklyn man was stabbed to death early Saturday in Crown Heights after some type of dispute, police said.

Cops responded to a report of an assault in progress on Franklin Avenue near Lincoln Place at around 1:30 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found Kerwin Cox, 35, lying on the sidewalk. He had been stabbed in the chest.

Cox, who lived in the Gowanus Houses in South Brookly, was pronounced dead after being rushed to Interfaith Hospital.

The investigation into who did it is ongoing.