Brooklyn man, dog shocked by metal plate on sidewalk: officials

A dog died in Brooklyn this week after being shocked by a metal plate on a sidewalk, officials said.

The terrifying incident occurred at about 7:15 p.m. Monday when a man and his pooch walked over an electrified plate on Bell Slip near Commercial Street in Greenpoint, ConEdison spokesman Allan Drury told The Post.

The area has since been deemed safe. Peter Gerber

“The dog and the person made contact with the plate and got shocked,” Drury said.

FDNY officials said the owner declined medical treatment at the scene.

The dog, however, did not survive, NBC New York reported, citing fire officials.

Rescue efforts to save the animal — including CPR by someone from a nearby dog training class — were unsuccessful, the outlet reported.

The voltage did not come from ConEdison equipment, Drury said. An investigation revealed the plate had been installed by a customer who removed a private lamp post.

It’s unclear if weather played a role in the incident. Snow from this weekend’s blizzard still coated the ground on Monday.

A breaker was shut down to prevent the plate from being electrified, Drury said. The area has since been deemed safe.