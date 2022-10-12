Brooklyn gangbanger with looming attempted murder rap back in handcuffs

A Brooklyn gangbanger with more than a dozen prior busts — and pending robbery and attempted murder cases — was nabbed again this week on a new gun rap, according to court records and police sources.

Quran Pressley, 37, a reputed member of the Gorilla Stona Mafia street gang, was free without bail in a July shooting when cops spotted him shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, allegedly drinking booze from a plastic cup with a bottle of Hennessy brandy nearby, the sources said.

After a brief scuffle, police found that a bulge in Pressley’s jeans was a loaded .380 Luger, according to the sources.

Pressley has 13 prior arrests on his record — nine of them on felony charges — including his most recent prior to the gun bust, an attempted murder bust in Brooklyn, court records reveal.

In that case, Pressley and another suspect were accused of opening fire on the victim on July 7 near the intersection of Park Avenue and Saint Andrews Street in Brooklyn, shooting the man in the leg and abdomen, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim suffered damage to his femoral artery and required life-saving surgery, according to prosecutors.

At his initial court appearance, Pressley was ordered held on $75,000 cash bail or a $150,000 bond and remanded to Rikers Island, records show.

But Pressley was then sprung due to the state’s speedy-trial laws.

A longstanding provision in the law that says a defendant can’t be held more than five days without an indictment, resulting in Pressley being released without bail on July 25.

He has yet to be indicted in the July shooting.

The alleged career criminal has another pending felony case in Brooklyn, and faces robbery and grand larceny charges in a July 2021 incident, court records show.

Bail in that case was set at $40,000 in cash or an $80,000 bond, which he posted.