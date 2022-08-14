Brooklyn cop slashed by NYC teen with 3 knives in subway

A Brooklyn housing cop was slashed on the ear by a disturbed teen wielding three knives Sunday, law enforcement sources told the Post.

The 16-year-old kid’s mom had called the cops after her emotionally disturbed son went missing, sources said.

The woman alerted a dispatcher that her son told her he wanted to commit suicide by cop and that he was last seen at a subway station around Marcy and Myrtle avenues.

Officers Patrick Kartienia and Chadwick Moore responded to the call and spotted him near the edge of a train platform at the station, sources said.

They approached him, and that’s when the teen pulled a butcher’s knife from his sleeve and slashed Kartienia, sources said.

The suspect was eventually tased and arrested, while the bleeding cop was taken to Bellevue Hospital, sources said.

The suspect, who was armed with three knives, is now facing charges of assaulting a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon, sources said. He does not have any prior arrests, sources said.