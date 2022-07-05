Brooklyn Catholic diocese offers $50K reward in case of stolen tabernacle

The Catholic Archdiocese of Brooklyn is offering a $50,000 reward in the case of the bejeweled tabernacle shamelessly stolen from a Park Slope church over Memorial Day weekend.

Bishop Robert Brennan on Tuesday announced the hefty reward for information leading to the return of the holy item stolen from St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church on May 28.

“We continue to pray for the one-of-a-kind tabernacle, made possible by the original parishioners of St. Augustine, to be returned and then restored, in all its glory, to the heart of this church,” he said. “However, the theft of this historical item has not robbed the faith of the people of this parish.”

The ungodly thieves stole the 18-karat gold tabernacle — believed to be worth $2 million — and also decapitated statues of angels flanking it, cops and church officials said at the time.

The damage from the robbery portrayed a “very, very violent” removal of the relic, said the Rev. Frank Tumino, the church’s pastor.

Tumino said the thief cut through a metal protective casing and made off with the tabernacle, which has been part of the church since it was built in the late 1800s.

Anyone with information in regards to the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers HOTLINE at 1-800-577-TIPS. The public can also submit their tips at the website: CrimeStoppers.nypdonline.org.