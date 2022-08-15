Bronx woman dies after tree falls into pool and hits her

A 50-year-old woman was killed and a 60-year-old woman was critically injured when a tree fell into a pool in the Bronx Monday and hit them, cops said.

The two women were in the pool behind the River Terrace Apartments at 2621 Palisades Avenue around 1:45 p.m. when the tree fell, cops said.

The younger woman suffered major body trauma and was pronounced dead on the scene, cops said.

A 60-year-old woman was also left critically injured by the falling tree. J.C.Rice

The older woman also suffered trauma to her body and was taken to Allen Pavillion Hospital in critical but stable condition, cops said.

The River Terrace Apartments have views of the Hudson River and a heated pool, according to StreetEasy.com.