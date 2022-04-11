Bronx teenage shooting victim Isaiah Duncan recalls harrowing ordeal

A teenager who was struck with a stray bullet during a fatal shooting near a Bronx high school told The Post he’s experiencing nightmares as he recalled the horrifying ordeal.

Isaiah Duncan, 17, said he was looking to buy his mother an early birthday present when 17-year-old Jeremiah Ryan allegedly opened fire with a homemade “ghost gun” during a dispute near the South Bronx Educational Campus on Friday.

“I realized I was shot when I saw my own blood, like in the front of my pants,” he recalled during a Monday night phone interview.

“I was in a lot of pain. I thought if I ever got shot it would make me fall, but I was still standing — I was kind of confused,” the teen said.

Duncan was hit in the leg while 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo was fatally struck in the chest. A third teen was also wounded.

Since the shooting, Duncan said he has been struggling to get any rest.

“It’s kind of rough to sleep at night. I actually did [have a nightmare] last night, I’m not going to lie to you. I got woken up out of my sleep,” he said.

Duncan was one of three teenagers struck in the crossfire.

“I feel nervous now, anything can happen at any time. It has [changed me].”

After he was shot, Duncan said a nearby bystander jumped into action and administered assistance.

Duncan said he asked the man “to call an ambulance and told my girlfriend to go get my mother and don’t panic.

“Last thing I remember is the gentleman who was helping me, applying pressure to my wound. He was telling me to calm down and everything is going to be alright, and I want to thank him for that.”

Angellyh Yambo was killed after she was shot in the chest. manuel.yambo/Facebook

Duncan’s mother, Raven Scott, received word of her son’s shooting just moments later.

Scott said she darted down her building’s stairwell from her sixth-floor apartment and burst outside, before screaming “Where’s my son! Where’s my son!”

Bystanders pointed her towards Duncan.

“The feeling I got was scary, I didn’t know what to think,” she said. “I didn’t know if he was alive, still breathing, shot in the head, chest.”

Ryan was arrested on Saturday and has been charged with murder.

When she got to her wounded son, she was shocked at how calm he was.

“I tried not to panic, but as a mom, you think the worst,” she said.

“He was face down on the ground, I knew he was shot in the leg, I didn’t know if he was shot any other place. I just know the young man that helped him was applying pressure to his upper thigh.

“He acknowledged I was there. He just said ‘Mom, please I don’t want to die.’ He was very calm. He [told] me not to panic.”

Ryan allegedly used a polymer 80 ghost gun in the shooting.

Duncan and his mother said he was in the same hospital area as Yambo, who was pronounced dead.

“I was in shock, shaking… it could’ve been me,” Duncan said. “I think about that. It’s a memory that l keep repeating and repeating in my head.”

“[We’re] trying to process it, it still haunts us,” his mother said. “He’s still nervous. I’m still thinking about the what if — or what would of happened, him instead of her, a different outcome – it’s really nerve-wracking.”

Duncan told his mother, “please I don’t want to die” after he was shot.

Since the shooting, Duncan has been hesitant to return to school and is unsure when he will go back.

Ryan, the alleged shooter, was arrested on Saturday and has been charged with murder. He faces a possible life sentence if convicted.