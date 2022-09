A teenager was fighting for his life after being stabbed in the neck in the Bronx Saturday evening.

The attack on the 19 year old happened just after 5 p.m. in front of 2550 Briggs Ave. in Fordham, police said.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition and the alleged attacker was in police custody, according to the NYPD.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he is in critical condition. Tomas E. Gaston

Blood on the ground at the scene of the stabbing on Briggs Avenue. Tomas E. Gaston

The victim and alleged assailant haven’t been identified.