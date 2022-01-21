Bronx store workers stabbed, pistol-whipped by armed robbers

Two Bronx convenience store employees were attacked by a group of armed crooks early Friday, cops said.

Five suspects barged into the store on Grand Concourse near East 170th Street in Mount Eden around 3 a.m., two of them flashing guns, police said.

The group pistol-whipped a 56-year-old man who worked at the store, and stabbed a 37-year-old male employee in the neck, authorities said.

They took off with an undetermined amount of cash, cops said. They have yet to be caught, but a gun was recovered at the store.

The older victim refused medical attention and the younger man was taken to Lincoln Medical Center for treatment, cops said.