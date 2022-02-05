Bronx stabbing victim, 42, dies due to his injuries

A 42-year-old man who was stabbed in the leg following a neighborhood dispute in the Bronx last month has died from his injuries, police said.

The victim, Bilroy Jackson, of Williamsbridge, was stabbed in the left leg during a Jan. 23 confrontation at the eight-floor, 64-unit Eastchester Gardens Houses on Adee Avenue around 6:45 p.m., cops said. The suspect sped off in a car following the stabbing, police said.

EMS transported Jackson to Jacobi Medical Center, where he died from his injuries on Friday, authorities said.

There are no arrests, an NYPD spokesman said Saturday following the announcement of the homicide.