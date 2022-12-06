Bronx shooting wounds 3 teens, 62-year-old man

Three teenagers and a 62-year-old man were wounded in a quadruple shooting in the Bronx Tuesday evening, police sources said.

All four victims were hospitalized in stable condition. Peter Gerber

The four victims were shot a couple blocks away from the Bronx Zoo, near the corner of 180th Street and Daly Avenue, just before 6 p.m., the sources said.

The victims were shot blocks away from the Bronx Zoo. Peter Gerber

The youngest victim, a 14-year-old boy, was shot in both legs. A 15-year-old boy was shot in one leg and a 17-year-old was shot in the leg and buttocks, according to the sources.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and remains at large. Peter Gerber

The 62-year-old — who is believed to have been an unintended target — was grazed by a bullet in the face, the sources said.

The suspect, who was reportedly wearing all black, fled the scene on foot and remains at large.