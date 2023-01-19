Bronx shooting leaves Nicholas Lewis dead

A 21-year-old man was gunned down outside his home in the Bronx Wednesday night, police said.

Nicholas Lewis was shot once in the chest in the back of his Pratt Avenue house in the Eastchester section of the borough just before 9 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Emergency responders rushed Lewis to Jacobi Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A man was seen consoling a girl outside the home in the aftermath of the shooting.

The shooter remains at large.