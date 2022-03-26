Bronx shooting leaves 19-year-old man dead

A teenager died after he was shot multiple times in the Bronx on Friday night, NYPD said.

The 19-year-old man was found with several gunshot wounds to his torso near Matilda Avenue and Nereid Avenue in Wakefield around 6:45 p.m., cops said. 

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released, pending family notification.

Police said the suspect, masked and wearing all black, approached the victim on the street and opened fire. It’s unclear what the motive was.

No arrests were made as of Friday night.

