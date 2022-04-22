Bronx robbery victim fatally shoots guy trying to steal from him

An apparent robbery victim shot dead the man trying to steal from him in The Bronx early Friday, according to police.

The 34-year-old dead man, whose name has not been released pending family notification, was shot in the torso near the corner of East Gun Hill Road and Webster Avenue in Norwood around 1:30 a.m., police said.

He was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police were investigating whether he was killed while trying to rob the person who shot him, cops said.

The suspected shooter, a 36-year-old man, was taken into custody and not immediately charged, police said.

A gun was recovered at the scene.