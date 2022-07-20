Bronx residents who got Legionnaires’ in May file suit

Two Bronx residents landed in the hospital for weeks after getting Legionnaires’ disease during a deadly outbreak in May – and they blame the owner of a building for not properly maintaining the water-cooling system that infected them, new court papers show.

Anita Long and Khalid Fritz claim they contracted the illness – which is spread through an airborne bacteria called Legionella that causes a severe form of pneumonia – in May from a tainted cooling tower at the Jerome Avenue Residences in Highbridge, according to their Bronx Supreme Court lawsuit from Tuesday.

Long lives a quarter-mile from the Jerome Avenue Residences while Fritz lives a half -mile away from the building, the court papers say.

Both were hospitalized for “several weeks” because of the illness. And Fritz had to stay at a rehab facility and “will require home health care,” the filing claims.

The suit alleges that The Doe Fund – a non-profit dedicated to helping homeless and formerly incarcerated people – owns the Jerome Avenue Residences and it failed to properly maintain the water-cooling system leading to the outbreaks.

The Doe Fund failed to properly ventilate and treat the system and failed to regularly test and check the system for contamination, the suit alleges.

Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Long and Fritz brought claims of negligence against the organization and they are suing for unspecified damages.

“It’s scary enough to get Legionnaires’ disease,” plaintiff lawyer Jory Lange said in a statement. “It’s worse to think our clients got it through the air. They were infected without even stepping foot in the building that caused this.”

“We’re concerned there could be even more infections involving people who have just assumed it was some other illness and never got tested,” Lange added.

Brigitte Stelzer

Two people died and 28 more people were hospitalized following the outbreak that began as early as May 3.

The Doe Fund didn’t immediately return a request for comment.