Bronx Rep. Torres calls for FBI investigation of Russian ‘spy’ compound in NYC

Bronx Rep. Ritchie Torres wants the FBI to investigate the Cold War-era high-rise in New York that’s home to some of the Kremlin’s most powerful diplomats in light of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Torres, a first-term Democrat, believes the FBI should make sure there aren’t spies hiding in plain sight at the 20-story cryptic compound at 355 West 255th St. in Riverdale, which houses scores of Russian officials, some of whom are believed to be working in the US as intelligence operatives.

And he plans on making that pitch in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday.

“As Russia continues its unjust and unprovoked war against Ukraine, I believe the U.S. must take every action possible to protect our nation from potential Russian espionage operations,” Torres said in the letter obtained by The Post Monday.

Constituents have reached out to his office concerned they are living among Russian spies, the politician said.

Torres plans to introduce the “Reveal Risky Business in Russia Act” to Congress. William Farrington

“If these allegations are true, I believe we must take steps to protect our homeland and ensure these Russian spies are expelled from the United States,” he wrote. “That is why I call on you and your agency to consider opening an investigation into the Russian Diplomatic Compound.”

The compound, which sticks out in the leafy, largely residential Riverdale neighborhood of the Bronx, came under scrutiny in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Residents gathered outside the compound earlier this month to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and demand and end to the war.

Many have said it’s an “open secret” that members of Russian’s foreign intelligence service or military intelligence are housed there and little is known about the eyesore.

A view of the Russian government complex at 355 West 255 Street in Riverdale, The Bronx on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 in New York City, USA. Stefan Jeremiah

It’s so secretive that when a small fire broke out in the building in 2011, the FDNY did not even enter the compound’s gates to extinguish the flames, Torres claimed.

“The complex has raised serious concerns among the surrounding community since its construction,” he added.

One resident told The Post in early March she attended school at the compound as a child, saying that when she was allowed inside the first four to five floors were used as a school for the children of Russian-speaking diplomats, and the other floors had residences.

Torres wants the FBI to confirm spies hiding in the suspicious compound. Cliff Owen

Torres also announced Monday he would introduce the “Reveal Risky Business in Russia Act” to Congress, which “would require U.S. companies to publicly disclose if they have business ties to Russia or any other country that has invaded a sovereign nation,” according to his office.

Over 400 companies have withdrawn from Russia since the invasion, according to a Yale School of Management tally, but many are continuing to do business with the Kremlin.