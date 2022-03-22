Bronx mom Sharay Barney, boyfriend Michael Ransom charged with murder of her 8-year-old autistic boy

A Bronx mother and her boyfriend were charged on Monday with the murder of her 8-year-old son over nine months after the autistic boy died at a hospital, police said.

The charges come less than a week after little Joseph Barney’s death was ruled a homicide, as a result of battered child syndrome.

The mom, Sharay Barney, 29, and her 33-year-old boyfriend Michael Ransom, were also charged with manslaughter and aggravated Manslaughter, cops said.

Last June, the mother brought her son from their Williamsbridge home to Montefiore Medical Center in an Uber, cops and sources said.

Cops responded to a call from the hospital’s emergency room and found the boy unconscious and unresponsive.

Joseph Barney, who was autistic, died in the hospital on June 1, 2021. Family Handout

The boy, who had no obvious signs of trauma, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Joseph’s death was ruled a homicide last Tuesday.

He had been taken to Montefiore multiple times before with indications of child abuse, police sources have told The Post.

Joseph Barney weighed around 20 pounds less than the average 8-year-old at the time of his death, according to the CDC. Family Handout

Investigators were initially probing whether malnutrition was a factor in Joseph’s death.

The boy was only 30 pounds at the time of his death. The average 8-year-old should weigh around 50 pounds, according to the CDC.