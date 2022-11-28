Bronx mom Dimone Fleming charged after 2 children found dead

The mother of two young boys whose bodies were found in the bathtub of their Bronx home has been charged with murder in their stabbing deaths — after she shared a quote on Facebook about wanting kids to know they’re always safe at home.

Dimone Fleming, 22, was charged at the 46th Precinct late Sunday with two counts each of murder, intention to commit murder and murder: depraved indifference to a person less than 11-years-old.

Her sons – 11-month-old Octavius Canada and 3-year-old DeShawn Fleming – were found dead Saturday night in their apartment at a homeless shelter at 246 Echo Place in Mount Hope.

The boys each had “multiple stab wounds” to the neck and torso, Deputy Chief Louis Deceglie told reporters.

Just hours before the boys were found, Fleming shared a quote on social media about parents wanting to protect their children.

Dimone Fleming shared a post on Facebook about how children should feel safe at home. Facebook / Alonzo Southerland

“I want my children to always know … if the relationship ain’t working COME HOME! If the bills become overwhelming COME HOME! If you feel unsafe COME HOME! If something don’t feel right COME HOME!” the post, originally written by another Facebook user and shared by the mom Saturday morning, said.

“I want my kids to always know they can come home … I never believed in the saying ‘they 18 they grown,’” the post continues.

Dimone Fleming has been charged with murder after her sons were found dead. Facebook/Dimone Flaming

Fleming had been taken into custody as a person of interest before the children were found after cops responded to the apartment on a report of a woman “acting irrationally” and igniting things in the kitchen.

She was found naked on the third floor, police said.

DeShawn Fleming and Octavius Canada were found dead in a bathtub.

However, cops didn’t notice the slain boys buried under a pile of clothes in the bathtub when they took her away.

A neighbor had told police that the kids’ dad had them, authorities said.

Police returned to the shelter about 8 p.m. after a 911 call from the frantic dad, Columbus Canada, 31, who found his sons’ lifeless bodies.

On Sunday, law enforcement sources told The Post that Fleming may have killed her sons because she believed they were possessed.

“She made statements about the devil — unusual statements,” a police source said.

In an earlier Facebook post, the mom also chillingly wrote: “It’s only one true God and I repent from all wrong doings and negative influence. Leaving all things that’s no longer serves me…… Thank you for your mercy.”

Mourners gather at a memorial for the slain young brothers outside a Bronx shelter.



The woman was previously investigated by the Administration for Children’s Services after DeShawn was born, according to sources, who said she was suspected of improperly caring for the boy.