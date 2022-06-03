Bronx man sentenced to 14 years for 2019 stabbing spree

A Bronx man was sentenced to 14 years behind bars for a 2019 stabbing spree that left three injured, officials announced Friday.

Ronald Cundiff was convicted by a jury in February for the July 30, 2019, incident in which he knifed a 55-year-old straphanger who had asked him to move his bag from a subway seat on an A train downtown.

The 43-year-old madman — who had 25 prior arrests at the time — then fled the subway at the Canal Street station while the victim alerted the police, who caught up with Cundiff near Bowery Street.

As two cops tried to arrest him, he stabbed one of the officers and a 21-year-old good Samaritan, both in the shoulder, in an incident caught on cellphone video.

The subway victim was stabbed in the torso and needed his spleen removed.

Ronald Cundiff was sentenced for a stabbing spree he went on in 2019. Steven Hirsch

Cundiff stabbed three people before being apprehended in 2019. Steven Hirsch

Video caught the moments before Cundiff was apprehended.

A Manhattan judge handed down the sentence Thursday for Cundiff’s conviction on multiple assault charges and criminal possession of a weapon.

“The subway is the backbone of our city, and we will hold accountable anyone who attacks their fellow straphangers,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. “Not only did Ronald Cundiff stab a rider who was looking for a seat, he also stabbed a good Samaritan and a police officer who tried to stop him.”

Cundiff’s criminal defense attorney didn’t immediately return a request for comment.