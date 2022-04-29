Bronx man seen in video beating motorist is set free: DA

A Bronx man who was caught on video brutally beating up a motorist with what appeared to be knuckle-dusters after a car crash was given only misdemeanor charges and let go under new bail laws, the Post has learned.

Miquiel Guerrero, 23, was released on his own recognizance six days after he and five friends allegedly ganged up on a 53-year-old driver – with Guerrero using the metal object to punch the victim in the head and body multiple times, a spokeswoman for the Bronx District Attorney’s office confirmed.

Guerrero had been arrested on a felony robbery charge for the March 30 incident in the Concourse neighborhood, but was arraigned April 5 on three misdemeanors and a violation, according to the criminal complaint against him.

New York State’s bail reforms banned cash bail for most misdemeanors and non-violent felonies. The accused ultimately faced misdemeanor charges of assault, menacing and possession of a weapon, the complaint showed.

The DA’s office didn’t explain the decision why Guerrero didn’t face the higher criminal charge.

Guerrero was the driver of a Lexus SUV that collided with a Kia van, sending both vehicles crashing into an unoccupied parked Honda sedan on Exterior Street at 6:40 p.m. on March 30, cops said.

Shocking video showed Guerrero and five others swarm the Kia – with one of the crew climbing on top of the car to stomp on it.

Guerrero is seen in the video repeatedly hitting the 53-year-old man who was driving the Kia. Guerrero used a metal object “wrapped around his knuckles,” the complaint said but didn’t specify if the object was brass knuckles or some other weapon.

The outnumbered victim ran for cover as two of the men steal his van and drive off, cops said at the time. Three others hopped in the Honda and fled, police said. Guerrero stayed at the scene and was arrested.

The victim ended up with stitches above his eye and had “swelling on his back, nose, face and left eye,” the complaint said.

The NYPD released video of the confrontation asking for the public’s help in identifying the other men. The incident is still under investigation, the DA’s office said.