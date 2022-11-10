Bronx kindergarten student came to class with gun in his backpack

A 5-year-old elementary school student was found with a gun in a Bronx school Thursday morning, police sources said.

School officials found the firearm in the backpack of the child at Boys Prep Bronx Elementary School at 192 E. 151st St., sources said.

The troubling discovery came around the same time school officials found another firearm in the possession of a 14-year-old at a Brooklyn school, the sources added.

School officials found the firearm in the kindergartner’s backpack. Google Maps

The teen was found with a gun at Brooklyn Collegiate Preparatory High School at 2021 Bergen St. Thursday morning, police sources said.

Further details were not immediately known.