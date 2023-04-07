Bronx judge remands Corde Scott’s stepdad Tyresse Minter in custody

Finally, there’s a judge willing to toss this Bronx ex-con behind bars.

Tyresse Minter, who was charged with strangling his 15-year-old stepson Corde Scott to death, was remanded in custody Friday after a Bronx judge deemed him a “flight risk” — just days after a notoriously a separate, soft-on-crime magistrate opted to cut the stepdad loose.

The 28-year-old — who was already out on parole for a prior conviction at the time of Corde’s Jan. 23 slaying — was thrown back in jail by Judge Laurence Bushing during a Bronx Criminal Court hearing Friday morning.

“Mr. Minter presents a substantive flight risk. I am ordering he be remanded to the custody of the Department of Corrections,” Judge Bushing said.

The state had issued a warrant for his arrest a day before the court appearance, after Gov. Kathy Hochul said the allegations leveled against him in his stepson’s death were in violation of his parole.

Wearing prison khakis and with his hands cuffed behind him, Minter listened as New York State Board of Parole liaison, N. Rivera, urged the judge to remand him over his alleged “extreme, severe, violent criminal behavior.”

“Due to the severity of alleged offense, the [Department of Corrections] was forced with issuing an arrest warrant as Minter does pose a substantial risk of not returning,” Rivera said.





Tyresse Minter, who was charged with strangling his 15-year-old stepson Corde Scott to death, was remanded in custody Friday over a parole violation. Tyrese Minter./Facebook





Corde Scott, 15, died on Jan. 23 after his stepdad allegedly put in a chokehold in his Bronx apartment. Tomas E. Gaston for NY Post

Minter was hit with manslaughter and negligent homicide charges after he allegedly put his stepson in a chokehold and cut off the teen’s oxygen supply during an argument in their home earlier this year.

The stepdad, who was indicted last week, was freed on Wednesday by lenient Judge Naiti Semaj — even though prosecutors had asked for him to be held without bail, and his own lawyer suggested bail be set at $10,000.

During Friday’s hearing, the Parole Board liaison acknowledged Semaj had released Minter on his own recognizance — despite the charges against him being bail eligible.

Rivera argued that Minter had spent most of his life “in and out of prison” — and he had a “history of absconding.”

“Also during his incarceration, he has been disciplined for violent conduct, fighting, creating disturbance, harassment, and possessing a weapon, and providing false information. It shows that Minter will disregard any judicial authority and will not abide by any court order for return to court,” Rivera told the court.





Judge Laurence Bushing remanded Minter in custody Friday morning after deeming him a “flight risk.”





The stepdad was freed on Wednesday by lenient Bronx Judge Naiti Semaj — even though prosecutors had asked for him to be held without bail. YouTube/BronxNet

Minter was arrested for attempted murder in 2018 but cut a deal that saw him plead guilty to assault. He was sentenced to state prison in 2019 and was only released on parole in December.

Rivera acknowledged that Minter had enrolled in an anger management program in the wake of his stepson’s death — but she suggested the accused wasn’t “receptive” to it.

“It is true that Mr. Minter is attending a program for anger management, but the alleged criminal behavior makes it look like he’s not receptive, makes it look like he is just going in there because there is alleged criminal behavior a month after he was released to community supervision,” she said.

Minter’s attorney, however, insisted he wasn’t a flight risk.

“Absent from this record is any argument that Mr Minter does not report, that he’s not kept in touch with parole, that he has done anything that would allow this court to draw the conclusion that he’s a risk of flight,” Michelle McGrath, a Legal Aid attorney, said.





The judge who initially freed Minter without bail was ripped by critics for being too soft on crime, including by the teen victim’s mother. serinc

She added that Minter had cooperated with the NYPD investigators over his stepson’s and voluntarily turned up for his arraignment hearing this week.

“A judge in this courthouse evaluated the situation and said, ‘I just can’t find any basis that Mr Minter will flee’. Not even monetary bail was necessary, let alone remand,” McGrath said.

“He reported to parole that evening. They told him to report the following day, he came. He was well aware that he may be arrested. He could have fled, he did not. He came to court,” she continued.

“There is simply no basis for draw a logical conclusion that he would not show up for a parole proceedings.”

The judge who initially freed Minter without bail was ripped by critics for being too soft on crime, including by the teen victim’s mother.

“I don’t know why the judge released him,” Corde’s mom, Karen Glenn, told The Post on Thursday.

“It was unfortunate to sit there and watch them let him go. Someone who was supposed to protect my son and my son wound up dying in his care. It’s disheartening that they just let him walk.”