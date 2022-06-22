Bronx gunman on scooter shoots man in broad daylight: video

New video shows a Bronx gunman on a scooter opening fire in broad daylight, striking a man on the sidewalk.

The 24-year-old victim was standing on Lafayette Avenue near Rosedale Avenue in Soundview around 11:20 a.m. on June 13 when two people rolled up on a scooter, according to cops and footage released late Tuesday.

The clip shows at least four people standing on the sidewalk — most of them near a doorway — when the scooter whizzes by and the backseat passenger opens fire multiple times.

One of the men in the doorway is then shown tumbling to the ground and rolling around on the sidewalk.

Cops confirmed a 24-year-old man was struck in the chest and taken to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.

Video shows the passenger of a scooter roll up and shoot a man in broad daylight. NYPD

The 24-year-old victim who was shot in the chest is in stable condition at Jacobi Medical Center. NYPD

No arrests have been made yet in the shooting. NYPD

A man in a dark-colored T-shirt and shorts walking in the street close to a nearby line of parked cars can be seen ducking out of the path of fire as the scooter passes him.

The motive for the shooting was unclear Wednesday, and no arrests had been made.