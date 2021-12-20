Bronx fires leave one dead, 10 others injured

A 57-year-old woman died and 10 others were injured in a pair of separate Bronx fires Monday, city officials said.

The fatal blaze broke out just after 10:30 a.m. at the apartment building at 2835 Webb Ave. in Kingsbridge Heights, according to cops.

Nine were injured in a house fire on Story Avenue in Unionport. City Streets Live

The blaze broke out just after 2 p.m. City Streets Live

Firefighters found a woman, who was identified as Sherry Anderson, unconscious inside a second-floor apartment and was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.

The city Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Two other residents, a 34-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, were also pulled from the building and were recovering at area hospitals, according to police.

One person was seriously injured and eight were left with minor wounds. City Streets Live

Police responded to a 911 call of a fire located at 2835 Webb Avenue and found one dead. City Streets Live

It was unclear what sparked the blaze.

Hours later, another blaze broke out in a house at 2162 Story Ave. in Unionport and spread to nearby homes, fire officials said.

The second Bronx fire, which started just before 2 p.m., left one person seriously injured and eight others suffering from minor wounds, according to the FDNY.