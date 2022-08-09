Bronx dad accidentally hits his 3 kids, others with car

A Bronx dad accidentally reversed his car and hit his three kids and a trio of adults Tuesday, cops said.

All of the victims suffered minor injuries, but they were treated at the hospital, police said.

The man driving the car accidentally reversed instead of hitting the brake at East 163rd Street and Prospect Avenue around the Woodstock section about 12:20 p.m., crashing into a building and the victims, cops said.

The driver was the father of the three children he struck, a police source said.

The children were all taken to Harlem Hospital, and the adults went to Lincoln Hospital, cops said.

“It was literally an accident,” a police spokeswoman said.