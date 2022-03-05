Bronx couple accused of stabbing roommate in noise dispute

A Bronx couple in their early twenties allegedly beat and stabbed their roommate to death during an argument over noise, according to NYPD and police sources.

Meanna Torigoe, 20, and beau John Delgado, 21, were booked on charges of murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly stabbing roommate Jonathan Hutcherson, 29, in the neck and chest, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Torigoe and Delgado attacked Hutcherson after he’d turned his music way up in retaliation for them rebuffing his own requests that the pair quiet down, sources said.

The duo allegedly barged into Hutcherson’s room and started fighting. Torigoe allegedly maced Hutcherson, and Delgado proceeded to strike him with brass knuckles.

The tussle spilled into the living room, where one of the pair eventually stabbed the roommate. Cops recovered a knife near the couch, sources said.

The young lovebirds have an almost three-year romance, according to Torigoe’s relationship-filled Instagram. “I love you so much and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” she wrote in September.

In May, Delgado shared a meme of the Joker holding a gun, saying, “I don’t need anger management you just have to stop pissing me off.”

According to Torigoe’s Facebook, she currently works at a Manhattan Shake Shack.

They are scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday in Bronx Criminal Court.