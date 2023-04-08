Bronx corner renamed in honor of murdered teen Angellyh Yambo

A Bronx street was renamed Saturday in honor of a teen shot and killed by a stray bullet from a ghost gun — and Mayor Adams used the occasion to reaffirm his fight against the illegal weapons.

“We know that the national and local governments must do more,” Adams said during the ceremony marking the one-year anniversary of Angellyh Yambo’s killing.

The 16-year-old was gunned down while walking home from University Prep Charter High School in the Bronx, allegedly by another teen using a gun made from a kit obtained online.





Yambo was killed while walking home from high school.

“This was a ghost gun — these guys have been printed up in houses and homes… Guns are not made in the South Bronx, so why are there so many here in the Bronx, in Brooklyn, in Manhattan? It’s because people are exploiting our communities,” said the mayor.

More than 50 people – including other elected officials and Yambo’s friends and family — attended the unveiling of new signage near the intersection of Bailey Avenue and Bailey Place co-naming it “Angellyh Yambo Way.”

“This was the very place where my baby was born and raised,” said Angellyh’s father Manuel Yambo. “There are so many memories of Angellyh here. Whenever I look up at the street sign, I’ll see my daughter’s name, and I will remember all the great memories my daughter and I had.”





The suspect Jeremiah Ryan allegedly used a gun made from a kit obtained online.





Yambo’s friends and family attended the event. Robert Miller





The new signage is located near the intersection of Bailey Avenue and Bailey Place. Robert Miller

Angellyh’s mother Yanely Hernandez said the pain of losing her daughter remains strong. She hopes Adams keeps his word so other families don’t experience similar agony.

“I just hope he goes through with what he said and these laws can get a little tougher, and no one can just go and get a gun like getting a pair of sneakers,” said Hernandez, who started a foundation in Angellyh’s name to provide self-defense, financial literacy, and anti-bullying classes to kids.