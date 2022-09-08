British-born New Yorkers mourn Queen Elizabeth

British-born New Yorkers flocked to the England-themed grocery Myers of Keswick in the West Village Thursday to mourn Queen Elizabeth and pay tribute to a matriarch who “epitomized stoicism, calmness and fortitude.”

“I just wanted a sausage roll to feel better so that’s what I’m doing,” said Stevie Bowen, 26, an Upper East Sider who was born in Luton, England.

“She feels like home, and her passing is a lot of nostalgia,” said Bowen, who was holding a bag of British goodies. “She reminds me of my nan, my grandma, just a generation that has been through so much.”

Mourners left lilies and red carnations outside the store, which sells everything from meat pies to marmalade on Hudson and Jane streets.

“She was 96, so I knew it was imminent, but on the one hand I felt like she was eternal, like she would live forever,” said store owner Jennifer Myers-Pulidore, 44. “I did not think it would happen so soon.”

She said business had been booming since the Queen’s death was announced Thursday afternoon. “It’s very busy. People wanting flags, people wanting the rest of the commemorative memorabilia we have,” said Myers-Pulidore, who is a dual citizen.

A whiff of shepherd’s pie lingered in the air at the grocery store, where a live broadcast of BBC radio played and a framed photograph of young Queen Elizabeth sat in a window.

Outside, Maggie B., who is originally from Leicester, England said, “The thing that astounded me was that til the very last day she did her duty.”

Unfortunately, she said, the Queen’s successor, King Charles, is royally dull.

“He’s just boring. Really, I’m sorry. It’s not his fault. He’s just not inspiring to me,” she said.

Claudia Morse, who bought a container of hot mustard, later confessed to a cashier, “It’s so sad about the queen.”

“I just think she epitomized stoicism, calmness, fortitude. Never complained. She worked really hard in her lifetime. She was a good example of someone who did her best,” she said.