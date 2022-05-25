Brendan Langley indefinitely suspended by Calgary Stampeders

Brendan Langley has been indefinitely suspended by the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League after the wide receiver was filmed brawling with a United Airlines employee.

In a statement Tuesday, Stampeders general manager John Hufnagel said, “After learning details of the incident including the filing of a criminal charge, we are indefinitely suspending Brendan Langley.” The 27-year-old is barred from the team’s facility during the suspension, and cannot have any involvement with the team.

Langley’s suspension comes shortly after a video emerged of the former NFL player and an airline employee tussling at Newark Airport. The footage features a United Airlines staffer — who has since been fired — and Langley squaring off, with punches and slaps being thrown.

Footage shows former NFL player Brendan Langley and a United Airlines employee brawling at Newark Airport. Video by @DMNTnasa

Brendan Langley has since been indefinitely suspended by the Calgary Stampeders following the incident with a United Airlines employee. Video by @DMNTnasa

Langley was arrested and charged with simple assault.

In response to the incident, the Stampeders announced Monday that they had launched an investigation, noting the team is “looking into the matter in order to learn the full details.”

Langley, meanwhile, recently addressed the ordeal in a statement from his attorney to TMZ, alleging the airline employee “harassed” the athlete.

Brendan Langley (#12) with the Denver Broncos in August 2019. Getty Images

Brendan Langley participates in a Broncos training camp in July 2019. Denver Post via Getty Images

“Brendan Langley was minding his business walking through the airport with his bags when he was accosted by a United Airlines employee who claimed to ‘run the airport,’” said Alan Jackson, Langley’s attorney.

“When Brendan tried to ignore him, the assailant followed and harassed Brendan, calling him a ‘d—’ and a ‘p—y’ and challenging him to fight.”

Prior to joining the Stampeders in February, Langley — who was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2017 — had signed to the Seattle Seahawks practice squad in January 2020 before his contract expired later that month.